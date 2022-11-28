Chick-fil-a chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant location will be opening in Springfield on December 1.

Chick-fil-A Springfield will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out service from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Dayton area to aid in the fight against hunger, according to a release.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A Springfield will be recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in Springfield with free Chick-fil-A for a year, the release states.

The restaurant has hired 150 full- and part-time employees.

Chick-Fil-A currently has locations in Kettering, Dayton, Centerville, Beavercreek and Huber Heights.

