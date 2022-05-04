WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – In the world of early aviation, taking to segregated skies was not a popular option for the few Black pilots who dared learn to fly, but it took even more audacity for African Americans to lobby the United States to include them in a civilian pilot training program.

Decades later, on Wednesday, May 4, Zaire Horton, a 16-year-old pilot from Chicago, will guide his Pipistrel motor glider to the Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport in Greene County.

Horton’s solo flight will be a salute to Wilberforce University. The nation’s first private, historically Black university is the first of 7 that Horton plans to visit to pay homage for their efforts to advocate for African American aviation rights in the 1940s.

Horton is set to land at 1:00 p.m.