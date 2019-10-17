Chewy hiring 200 more positions at local fulfillment site

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chewy fulfillment site located right near the Dayton International Airport has only been open since June, and are already looking to double their initial employment.

Gregg Walsh, the Vice President of Human Resources for Chewy.com told 2NEWS on Thursday, the company originally hired 600 workers when they opened this summer, but now approximately 1,000 Miami Valley residents are working at the Chewy site and they need 200 more jobs filled by the end of the year.

“They’re full-time jobs with benefits, we don’t do temp hire,” said Walsh. “And the second thing is our promotion opportunity. We’ve been open a few months and we’ve had almost 30 promotions at the site already.”

Walsh was visiting from their headquarters in Florida, and toured the fulfillment site for the online pet retail store on Thursday.

He said the jobs will be everything from forklift operators to management.

“And the facility is designed to support even more volume than what we’re doing today,” said Walsh.

This is the ninth Chewy fulfillment center but the first in Ohio.

Walsh said the Dayton-area had the perfect land to build their 690,000 square foot building and it just made sense geographically.

“We thought, ‘where can we service our customers and deliver on that 1-2 day delivery promise?’ and Ohio was a natural choice,” said Walsh. “Then we said, ‘okay where are the great labor markets?, and Dayton obviously rose to the top.”

Walsh said they are looking to hire those 200 positions immediately, and anyone interested can apply in person at their site on Lightner Road.