WASHINGTON (WDTN) – If you have purchased Bob Evans sausage from the grocery store, you might want to check your refrigerator or freezer for this recall notice.

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., is recalling about 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage, according to a release. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the retail sausage products could be contaminated with ‘extraneous’ materials, specifically blue rubber.

The affected products were produced on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 and are contain one pound of “Bob Evans Italian Sausage”.

Products that should not be consumed include sausage items with a lot code of XEN3663466, a “USE/FRZ BY” date of Nov. 26, 2022 and a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25. Additionally, inside of the USDA mark of inspection, the number “EST. 6785” can be seen.

FSIS was notified after complaints by consumers were announced saying the product had thin blue rubber pieces inside.

The recalled sausage was shipped from Xenia to grocery stores all across the country.

If you have the affected product in your home, officials say to either throw them away or return the product to the place of purchase.

Illnesses or adverse reactions have not been reported as of this time. If you have any health concerns, you are encouraged to contact your healthcare provider.

You can find more information on the recall here.