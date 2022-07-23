CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found the first charges now filed against a driver for a hit and run crash in Cleveland that killed a 3-year-old.

Saturday morning, Cleveland police filed charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident against 45-year-old Vance Christian.

Police say Izzy Hudspath was riding her bike with an adult and a 10-year-old on Track Road near Edgewood Park Thursday night when all three were hit by a vehicle. Izzy died at the hospital. The other two were also hospitalized.

Court records say Christian hit them, stopped for a moment, got out of his vehicle, then got back in his vehicle and took off.

The complaint says Christian was identified the next day and arrested.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of this tragedy and offer my prayers and condolences to the family. There are no words to adequately express such a tremendous loss,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in a press release issued Friday.

“This is the third child recently hit and killed by a car in the City of Cleveland. And, once again, the driver who committed this horrific crime fled the scene.”