Ceremony honors Korean War veterans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- A ceremony was held Sunday afternoon to honor the veterans of the Korean War.

The ceremony was held at the Dayton Korean War Veterans Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m.

The memorial honors the names of more than 8,000 soldiers missing in action from the war.

There were various guest speakers, including Congressman Mike Turner, Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, and Colonel Thomas Sherman, the Installation Commander of Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

The Dayton VA Medical Center, Korean Veterans Memorial Association, and the Dayton area Korean Association teamed up for the annual event.