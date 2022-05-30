DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Dayton National Cemetery Monday. The first in-person ceremony since 2019.

“Memorial Day is one of those special days when we pause and reflect for all the things people have done and given for our nation, and unfortunately paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives,” Col. Patrick G. Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander, said.

Veterans, military families and members of the community all took a moment out of their long weekends to reflect on the sacrifices made to protect our freedom. 2 NEWS Evening Anchor and U.S. Air Force veteran, John Seibel, was the master of ceremonies. Other speakers included Judge Dennis Adkins, chairman of the Dayton National Cemetery Support Committee, and Col. Patrick G. Miller.

Many people were honored for their service, including Albert Brown, a prisoner of war in WWII. He served on the front lines and was captured for 31 days.

“It’s great, that’s all I can say, that they recognized the veterans,” Brown said.

Brown also took part in the wreath laying, paying tribute to those who died in each branch of the military. It was a small part in keeping the memory of all those who laid down their lives for our country alive.

“Too many times we go about our daily business and we don’t pause to reflect on how we got here. And to be able to remember and honor those men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, it’s just a special moment and a reminder of why I serve and do what I do,” Col. Miller said.