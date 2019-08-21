Centerville’s old Kroger area to get $146M redevelopment

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Centerville announced on Monday a redevelopment of Centerville Place, the home of a former Kroger building that’s been vacant since 2011; and the home of popular brewpub Lock 27.

The city has worked with Dillan LLC for a year on plans to redevelop a large portion of the area on the corner of Ohio 48 and Spring Valley Road.

The project investment is expected to total $146 million. The city is set to demolish the former Kroger building in the coming weeks, but the redevelopment project still needs approval through Centerville’s preliminary development, its planning commission and city council.

“We haven’t got into projections or final numbers, but we have a phase 1a and a phase 1b,” Centerville city manager Wayne Davis said. “The majority would be commercial and retail/restaurant, with some residential.”

The city has talked to current retailers about the plan. Dillan LLC told the city it may have a tenant already committed to a 60,000 square-foot office building.

“I think it’s would be one of those key economic engines like Cornerstone, Cross Pointe, Centerville place and uptown Centerville,” Davis said. “Those are (the) key economic engines for us. This development brings something long needed in this area.