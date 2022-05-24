DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Brendan Salo, star bowler for Centerville High School, is recognized as the 2022 Penn Station Athlete of the Year following his nomination as Penn Station’s Athlete of the Month in January.

Not only does Salo bowl, but he was also the kicker for the Elks football team for the past three years. The Centerville bowling team was named the national champions in 2021. Salo also won 18th in the world at the Junior Gold Championships while maintaining a 4.27 GPA.

As of January 2022, Salo was undecided on his college selection.

“I’m a little nervous right now. It means a lot. All the people that support me. My head coach for bowling Andy Parker, head coach for football Brent Ullery. My Mom and Dad, my family, grandparents, all the support they give me has allowed me to become the athlete and person I am today, in the classroom, on the field and on the lanes,” said Salo.

As the 2022 Penn Station Athlete of the Year Salo received a $10,000 scholarship check.