CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville City Schools and the City of Centerville are partnering to develop a portion of land.

The district said the city will use about six acres of the land next to Centerville High School for a new public works annex, which will be used for operations and storage. As part of the deal, the city will construct a road connecting Centerville High School with Clyo Road.

“This agreement is a win-win-win: a great example of collaboration that benefits the schools, the city and residents,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said.

Centerville Schools purchased the 66 acres of land next to Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital in 2017. Washington Township bought five acres at the front of the property in 2021 and a new fire station will be built there.

“This project with the City of Centerville will help us realize one of our goals for using the acreage adjacent to Centerville High School,” said Jon Wesney, Director of Business Operations for Centerville Schools. “Having another entrance and exit for CHS has been on our wish list for many years, and we are thrilled that this will become a reality to help with traffic flow during the school day and for community events.”

The project was announced during the Centerville Board of Education meeting Monday. Planning and building for the project can take up to five years. Centerville City Council is expected to approve the partnership at its June 6 meeting.