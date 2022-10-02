CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville High School Student Council fundraiser event will be taking place on Sunday.

According to a release, the Centerville High School Student Council will be holding a fundraising event to raise money for their annual Spirit Chain fundraiser. The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Centerville High School near the football stadium, located at 500 E Franklin St. in Centerville from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you are planning on attending the event, you can expect to see games, food trucks, different performances and various vendors.

The event is being held in part for a yearly competition between Centerville and Kettering Fairmont High Schools to raise money for charitable organizations.

Centerville students chose 3 charities to support for their 2022 initiative:

Sunday’s event is open to the public. Centerville and Kettering Fairmont have raised over $2.5 million in charitable donations over the past 38 years.

For more information about the fundraising event, you can visit Centerville School’s website here.