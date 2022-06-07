CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Americana Festival is returning in Centerville this year with an all-new parade route.

The City of Centerville said the festival will expand to include West Franklin Street on Monday, July 4. The parade route will start at Centerville High School and travel west on the street, then turn left and travel south on Main Street.

The city said the new route will give businesses a chance to engage with the festival and it will accommodate the festival’s future growth.

(Photo/City of Centerville)

“We continue to look for ways to increase the footprint of the parade and festival. We cannot continue

to grow to the north, so this improved parade path was planned carefully to allow us to keep the action

centered in the heart of our community in Uptown,” Americana Festival Committee Executive Director

Keith Weiskittle said.

This year’s festival will mark 50 years. According to the release, the event is Ohio’s largest one-day festival with more than 75,000 people participating each year.

For more information on the festival, visit www.americanafestival.org.