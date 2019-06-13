Centerville Public Works aids in disaster relief in Harrison Township and Brookville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville announced on Thursday that the city’s Public Works department has put in over 500 hours of disaster relief work in areas outside of the city following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The six workers (Larry Sewell, Tom Nugent, Chris Sharp, Dan Doherty, Jeff Moody, and Geoffrey Reddens) have loaded and unloaded more than 214 truck loads of debris, working primarily in Harrison Township and Brookville, two of the hardest hit areas from the outbreak.

“We saw the devastating need in the immediate aftermath of the tornadoes and we answered the call for help from Montgomery County,” Marty Tackett, Public Works Supervisor for the City of Centerville, said. “It’s the right thing to do.”