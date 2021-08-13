Centerville police officer helps save man’s life while off-duty

Posted:

Centerville Police Department

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville Police is recognizing one of its officers who went above and beyond the call of duty.

In a Facebook post, they say Officer Austin Warden was at Norris Lake in Tennessee when he and his friends heard a woman screaming for help.

They rushed over to her boat, where they found her husband unresponsive in the lower cabin. The cabin had filled with carbon monoxide because of a faulty generator.

They were able to pull him to safely to the top deck of the boat. One of Officer Warden’s friends was a registered nurse and performed “life-saving measures” until crews could arrive on scene and take him to a local hospital.

