Centerville parents praise teacher for commitment to students during pandemic

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Despite fears of students falling behind because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Centerville has found some of its students, including those living with autism, exceeding expectations. As parents at Watts Middle Schools told 2 News, Ms. Judy Hensley has been a big part of their success.

“These kids are like my kids. Every day is a challenge, it’s just exciting to see the milestones they make,” said Judy Hensley, an intervention specialist, at Watts Middle School.

Despite a rough start, Hensley and her team stayed committed to keeping their students on track, even bringing the classroom home for some and installing electronic devices in the home for others.

“It’s not just instruction, it’s engagement. As you saw in the video he’s engaged which is not easy to do with children with multiple disabilities,” said Michele Arnold, a Centerville Schools parent.

Arnold’s son, Nathan, is 12-years-old. He was diagnosed with down syndrome before he was born and diagnosed with autism when he was 4-years-old.

Michele and Nate Arnold

Sean Martin

Nate Arnold with Watts Middle School staff

“He has been through so much in his little life. He’s had multiple surgeries. He’s had multiple illnesses and hospital stays, and for him to be able to look forward to something is phenomenal. It is so heartwarming that somebody cares this much about my child,” she said.

“She’s…ugh I don’t know…she’s just amazing it makes me want to cry,” said Sarah Martin, another Centerville Schools parent said about Hensley.

Martin’s son Sean is 13-years-old. He was diagnosed with autism when he was three. Both Nate and Sean are in Hensley’s 6th grade class and exceeding expectations with Hensley’s assistance.

“When you see a teacher like this you grab hold and you don’t let go,” Arnold said.

“I think everybody needs a chance in life and I think this teacher will give that to those kids,” said Martin.