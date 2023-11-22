CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville is launching a new program to collect baby items during the season of giving.

The city of Centerville invites the community to participate in “Filling Toters for Tots,” which will collect items for young children. The program is in support of the Hope 4 Centerville’s Hope 4 Christmas Store.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, clean trash toters will be placed in select locations throughout the city. Community members are asked to donate items like baby diapers, socks, underwear and kids’ pullups.

All items must be new and unopened. Adult-size underwear and socks will also be accepted.

Residents can drop off items at the following locations: Centerville Municipal Building – 100 W. Spring Valley Rd., 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Tuesday – Friday)

– 100 W. Spring Valley Rd., 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Tuesday – Friday) The Golf Club at Yankee Trace – 10000 Yankee St., 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

– 10000 Yankee St., 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Centerville Police Department – 155 W. Spring Valley Rd., 24 hours a day

Items collected will be donated to the Hope 4 Christmas Store — a collaborative effort by local churches and nonprofits to help families in need. The store will be open for three weeks during the holidays to provide supplies to families who meet eligibility requirements.

Families interested in the Hope 4 Christmas Store must be referred by community organizations and fill out an application to shop at the store. Children will receive three gifts alongside socks and underwear.

Last year, the Hope 4 Christmas Store served nearly 300 families which included 900 children. This year, the store aims to serve over 1,000 children.