Centerville holds virtual Memorial Day ceremony

Many traditional Memorial Day ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While we may not be able to gather, the city of Centerville made sure those who sacrificed their lives for our country were remembered during a virtual tribute.

With very few people, they recognized those who sacrificed for our country.

“We wanted to continue the tradition that we had for many years that started in 2004 with the erecting of the wreaths here for each of the branches of service,” said Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton.

The virtual ceremony streamed on Facebook featured the traditional laying of the wreath, taps, a bagpiper performance, and just one member from each branch of service.

“This year since we were limited we wanted to make sure that the services were recognized and the importance that they are to our country and to our community,” said Mayor Compton. “We are so grateful to what those individuals sacrificed to preserve our freedom and we don’t forget them any day.”

J.D. Cash grew up during World War II.

“We had airway drills during that period of time just as a child at 5, 6 or 7-years-old and I remember it quite vividly,” Cash said.

He said this Memorial Day is mentally unlike any other. “We’re more somber we’re more serious about what’s going on around us. We realize the nearness of death and we realize the people we love may be ill or in danger so we’re thoughtful of things like that.”

Officials said the annual ceremony at Centerville Veterans Memorial usually gathers about 250-300 people.