CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville will host its own outdoor vintage market this spring with the launch of the Centerville Merchant Market on Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stubbs Park in Centerville.

Sponsored by the Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. Business Association and the city of Centerville, this one-day pop-up shopping and dining event includes fun for the whole family, gathering 100 local artisans, merchants, shops and food trucks.

The line-up includes vintage finds, furniture, clothing, jewelry, home décor, food, beer and wine sales and live entertainment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit free raffle tickets to win one of more than 60 raffle prizes provided by market vendors, totaling more than $2,000 in value.

“With a dozen different food truck options ranging from fried fish, burgers and fries to gourmet donuts and popsicles, plus beer and wine from the local Heavier Than Air and Loose Ends breweries, live music from local bands, and kid-friendly activities, the market begs for you to grab your friends and family for all-day enjoyment,” said Jessica Olson, director of marketing and social media for the The Heart of Centerville Washington Twp.