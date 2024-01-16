Related video: Spend Valentine’s Day at the Victoria Theatre.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel is coming to a stage near you, if you are in Centerville.

Centerville High School Theatre will be performing a play adaptation of the book from playwright Simon Levy according to a release from the school.

Performances will be available on Thursday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Performing Arts Center on 500 E. Franklin St.

An extra performance is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 2 p.m., which will feature the understudy cast.

Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door and online except for the 2 p.m. understudy performance. For that showing tickets will be exclusively sold at the door. Golden Elk and CHS Student activity passes will be accepted at the door as well.

Check out the links for more details about casting, the students leading the program and reserving tickets.