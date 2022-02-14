CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Love is in the air this Valentines Day and across The Miami Valley locally owned businesses like Centerville Florists are also racking in the business.

Owner Keith Wiederhold says more than 200 flower deliveries and in store pick ups are expected to be made this February 14th at their shop. “It’s been very crazy. It’s a long winded preparation for people in the floral industry. Getting all the containers ready, getting all the staff lined up. Extra delivery drivers. Most importantly, getting all the roses and all the extra flowers ordered and secured.”

Lester Tuck lives in Centerville, and was one of the many customers at Centerville Florists picking up a flower arrangement. “These are some very beautiful flowers for my wife for Valentines Day,” said Tuck. “I think it’ll mean a lot. I don’t think she was expecting it. I think she knows I’ve been very busy with my thesis lately and such. I’m hoping she’s very surprised.”



Some of the flower arrangements at Centerville Florists (above).

And Wiederhold says he’s proud of the work his team has been doing, because the pandemic hasn’t been easy on the floral industry due to supply chain issues. “It makes us wanna work harder for them. Obviously makes our day go faster. It brings joy to us to have them bring joy to their loved ones.”

Tuck says he’s proud to shop local this Valentines Day and hopes others decide to as well. “Oh I love anything I can do to purchase locally I try and do that instead of the big chains, especially for flowers. In my experience they just look better locally.”

Wiederhold encourages people who receive flowers this Valentines Day to keep their flowers alive longer by changing their water daily, and keeping a little bleach in the water too which kills bacteria.