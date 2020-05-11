Centerville Farmers Market canceled, returning in 2021

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville announced Monday that the 2020 Centerville Farmers Market is canceled and that it will return in 2021.
In a post to Facebook the city said that it left the decision up to its vendors and the majority of them did not feel they could comply with new state requirements for farmers markets.
The city asks that residents continue supporting long-time vendors like Hungry Toad Farm, Blairquist Specialty Meats and Twin Creek Apiaries.
