Centerville City Schools welcome students back for in-person learning

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville City Schools welcomed all students back into the classroom for the first time since the pandemic began in March.

“The students are wearing masks and we’re doing the best we can to practice social distancing. We have a lot of signage and a lot of other things in all of our buildings to help us remember the protocols and safety guidelines we need to have in place,” said Tom Henderson, the superintendent of Centerville City Schools.

Some parents said they’re happy their kids are back in school, said but the guidelines make it difficult for them to stay focused.

“The masking is a big concern of mine. I am not at all okay with my kids wearing masks but I’m in between a rock and a hard place because there are no medical exemptions being granted,” said Heather Schultz.

She, and other members of Five Days, which is a group of Centerville parents, believe the mask policy should be optional.

“The restrictions are so unbelievably unrealistic and ridiculous that it is completely impossible to insist that kid stay six feet apart especially little kids,” she explained.

Henderson said remote learning during the first quarter has prepared them to make a switch back to virtual if needed.

“All of the students have a Chromebook and it’s there’s that we’ve issued to them for the entire school year so the good news about that is they won’t be sharing and passing those back and forth,” he said.