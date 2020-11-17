Centerville City Schools sends message to parents about switch to virtual learning

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The increase of covid-19 cases and its impact on staff and students is forcing Centerville City Schools to move to 100 percent remote learning. During Monday night’s Board of Education, work officials announced plans to move to a remote learning environment beginning next Monday, Nov. 23 until Jan. 19.

In a video message to parents Dr. Tom Henderson, Superintendent of Centerville City Schools said, “On a daily basis we need to fill more than 100 positions with substitute teachers and support staff and it has become increasingly difficult to find enough people to do that.”

“I think it’s been terribly hard with the inconsistencies. I do think the schools are trying their best,” said Tracy Moore, who has five school-aged children. “We chose to homeschool the four of them because the zoom was not going to work for us. But my sixth-grade son who is autistic needed to stay in school. He’s has had I think five different schedules this year.”

According to the school’s online dashboard, forty-one new positive covid-19 cases were reported between November 9 and November 13. Some parents said a statewide plan would have saved the added stress to working families.

“I don’t think that there was really any reason to return in person from a health and safety perspective so soon in the school year it would’ve been nice to have a unified approach from the county or from the state,” said Chris Grande, who has three students in Centerville City Schools. He and his wife opted to keep their kids in remote learning to avoid the back and forth.

During the period of remote learning, Centerville City Schools will continue to serve meals to students FREE OF CHARGE. Visit https://forms.gle/ZSCdLw4VRYCBmQxz7 to read more information about how meals will be distributed and indicate whether your family is interested in picking up meals at one of our schools between Dec. 1-Jan. 15. The survey must be returned by noon on Monday, Nov. 23.