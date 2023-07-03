A grant program run by the state aiming to help nonprofit cemeteries with upkeep is now accepting applications.

The Cemetery Grant Program — operated by the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing — will award grants of up to $2,500 to registered, nonprofit cemeteries. A total of $104,000 in funding is available.

The grants are targeting what the Department of Commerce calls “exceptional maintenance or training.” The day-to-day maintenance required for the operation of the cemetery doesn’t fall under that umbrella, nor does the purchasing of land for expansion.

“Some of these projects are never addressed due to lack of funding,” said Kirk Roberts, chairman of the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission. “I encourage all qualifying Ohio cemeteries to take advantage of this funding to help preserve the history of Ohio cemeteries.”

Past grants have gone to projects such as tree removal, upgrading computer software, monument repair and cemetery surveying.

“Each cemetery is unique in its operational requirements and budget, what type of project is exceptional varies from cemetery to cemetery,” said REPL Superintendent Daphne Hawk. “Part of the application process is to explain why your project is exceptional to your cemetery.”

The application process has been updated to award points for graphic elements such as photos, maps and drawings, as well as for including price quotes for the proposed project.

Registered, nonprofit cemeteries may apply for the grant, which is funded by $1 of every $2.50 from the burial permit fees received by the Division.

The grant application process for 2024 has moved to online-only at cemeterygrants.com.ohio.gov. Applications will be accepted through July 31, 2023. Applicants with fewer than five registered cemeteries can apply every other year.