WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — This year’s Celtic Fest Ohio is more than just a pint.

Celtic Fest Ohio returns to Renaissance Park on Saturday, June 18 with experiences and activities for all ages. It will utilize approximately half of the Renaissance festival village for its one-day Celtic extravaganza.

The festival features two stages of music from traditional to Celtic Rock, Irish and Scottish dancing, border collie herding demonstrations and more, according to a release.

You can see the gentle giants of Ireland in the Irish Wolfhound area, visit and learn all about this breed and how they have evolved from the battlefield to beloved pets.

Complete with a fashion show in the chapel, the 42nd Royal Highland Regiment Encampment portrays today’s Black Watch as they appeared in North America circa 1777. The “Wall of Red” can also be seen walking through the festival grounds with bagpipes bellowing and drummers keeping time.

Border Collies are always a hit. Much smaller than their Irish Wolfhound friends, Border Collies with Alan Miller will deliver herding demonstrations with sheep and ducks.

You can some cords and strum away with us during the Guitar Workshop at the chapel. Bring a friend to keep the beat they learn in the Bodhran Workshop.

You can the pipes and drums from the Miami Valley Pipes and Drums in the Pepsi Pipin’ It Up area or during their walkthroughs of the festival grounds.

Shamrock Shenanigans is a great way to bring family and friends together for a good cause. Work your way through the park solving riddles and rhymes and solve all six clues for a mystery pot o’ gold. Proceeds go to the Massie Township Fire Department.

Enjoy Celtic food small plates during the “Taste of the Isles” happening twice during Celtic Fest Ohio. Cornish Pasty with Guinness Demi, Haggis with Ale Onion Gravy and Soda Bread and Irish Soda Bread Cookies are just a few of the delicious foods on the menu.

Irish and Scottish Dancing can be seen on the Dance Stage all day long. Dance groups from all over will bring their own unique style to the hard shoe floor.

Celtic Fest Ohio features over 50 vendors showcasing wares with Celtic flare, handmade items, and services. Scattered throughout the festival grounds, you can shop on the way from one stage to another.

The festival happens Saturday, June 18 at Renaissance Park in Waynesville.

Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., rain or shine.

Visit www.celticfestohio.com for a full schedule, activities, menu and information.