Celebration of flight comes to an end on last day of Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Many visitors to the Dayton Air Show were feeling good on the second day of the festivities.

The magic of flight drew people of all ages and backgrounds to the Dayton International Airport.

“I absolutely love the boundless opportunity you have when you fly just to go any and every where you want,” said Eugene Brown, a visitor from Columbus.

Before the performances began at noon, there were tents set up for people to visit, purchase merchandise and learn more about the organizations represented at the show. There was also a special live music performance by Flight One, a band made up of U.S. Air Force service members.

Some first time visitors were delighted with the learning experience.

“We went inside the airplanes and we were just amazed at all the technology and everything it had to offer so that was pretty exciting,” said Natalie Jones, a visitor from Dayton.

Many were most excited for the Thunderbirds, a crowd favorite with their precision and death-defying stunts.

Some say they enjoy the air show because it offers insight into how their tax money is being used.

“People should see this because this is your tax money, this is what government invests in. A lot of times when the money is spent and things are procured we have no idea what for. This is a way you can look and actually see what your money is going to,” said Rodney Lee, a visitor from Columbus.