DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– There’s no better way to celebrate family coming together than with a family-owned distillery! Co-owner Peter Brandt and General manager Emma FitzGerald with Name Brandt Distilling visited Living Dayton on Tuesday featuring their Grand Opening Specials and cocktails only found at Name Brandt.

What started out as a family chatting around a bonfire has now become a full-blown family operation. Name Brandt Distilling is currently open but throwing a Grand Opening Celebration in January! When you’re there, you have to ask the Brandt Family about the meaning and story behind each drink or menu item. Filled with a family atmosphere, Name Brandt Distilling invites you to join their family anytime!

Details:

Grand Opening, January 12

4563 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown

Hours Wednesday & Thursday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday 4 p.m. – midnight Saturday 12 p.m. – midnight



