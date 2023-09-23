SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — CultureFest is happening this weekend.

Springfield CultureFest returns on Sept. 23, starting at 11 a.m. The celebration takes place at National Road Commons, located at 50 West Main St., Springfield.

Experience the diversity and unity of Springfield through music, food and many family-friendly activities. Various performances take place throughout the day, from dance groups to marching bands to DJs.

Over 20 food vendors are scheduled to attend. From balloon artists and circus workshops to games and face painting, there is something for the whole family.

Find more information about the festival on their Facebook page.