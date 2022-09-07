CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy will hold its 11th annual White Coat Ceremony, inducting first-year professional pharmacy students on Saturday.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the Dixon Ministry Center Jeremiah Chapel.

Participating students will receive their official white coat, symbolizing the start of their professional pharmacy career and pursuit of a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. The ceremony is open to the public, and it will be livestreamed here.

“The White coat Ceremony is a milestone event that marks the beginning of a student’s professional journey,” said Dr. Jeff Bates, dean of the school of pharmacy. “It represents a student’s dedication to being transformed into a pharmacist.”

CVS Health has partnered to sponsor the event, recognizing the impact of Cedarville pharmacists in their communities. CVS Health’s partnership has resulted in increased scholarships for students as well as increased employment of the school’s graduates. The career placement rate from the class of 2022 was a very robust 95.3%.

In 2020, the American Society of Health System Pharmacists ranked Cedarville University the best pharmacy school in Ohio, the Midwest and among faith-based schools for post-graduate year one (PGY-1) residency match rates.