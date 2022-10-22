Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tests positive for COVID-19.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDTN) – CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the CDC, Dr. Walensky tested positive for the virus on the evening of Friday, Oct. 21. Walensky is said to have been up to date on all of her vaccinations and is experiencing ‘mild’ symptoms.

The CDC says the director is isolating at home in accordance with CDC guidelines and will virtually attend and participate in her planned meetings.

Senior members of the CDC and close contacts of Dr. Walensky have been contacted and will take the proper measures and will monitor their health.

