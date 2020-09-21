Caught on camera: Large bull elk bugling amid herd of cows in Colorado

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — As fall rolls in and the leaves start to change, there is a familiar sound heard roaring through the Colorado mountains and foothills: the bugling and chirping of elk.

A bull elk caught on video in Evergreen over the weekend could be heard bugling throughout the day by residents and visitors.

It’s mating season, also known as the rut, for elk. The season lasts through mid-October for elk and early October for moose. Mule deer mating season peaks from November to December, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Getting too close to wildlife can be very dangerous, especially during the rut. The rule of thumb is to hold your thumb up over the animal at a distance. If your thumb covers the animal’s body entirely, you are likely a safe distance away.

It is also important to remember to never feed wild animals. Do not risk your safety to take a photo of an animal.