Caught on camera: Bear surprise!

(KTVE/NBC News)  A family’s home security camera captured an amazing close encounter between a young boy and a black bear cub.

Taylor Smith and her son Jackson were leaving their Monroe, Louisiana home Friday when the bear stepped between them.

Jackson and the bear almost bump into each other before the cub turns and runs away.

The little boy can then be heard telling his mother “I love the giant bear!”

