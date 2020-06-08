(KTVE/NBC News) A family’s home security camera captured an amazing close encounter between a young boy and a black bear cub.
Taylor Smith and her son Jackson were leaving their Monroe, Louisiana home Friday when the bear stepped between them.
Jackson and the bear almost bump into each other before the cub turns and runs away.
The little boy can then be heard telling his mother “I love the giant bear!”
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton City Commission to meet about racism as a public health issue
- Two charged in slaying of retired police captain
- Bloodied store manager describes life in the age of COVID-19
- Caught on camera: Bear surprise!
- Ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death to have 1st court appearance Monday