(KSL/NBC News) A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped what he thought was an impaired driver traveling near I-15 in Salt Lake City Monday, but it turned out to be a 5-year-old boy.
“I could see a car that was weaving badly,” said UHP Trooper Rick Morgan. “It seemed a little worse than a normal, impaired driver.”
When Trooper Morgan signaled for the call to pull over in Ogden though, he discovered a 5-year-old boy behind the wheel.
“I was not expecting to find what I found,” Morgan said. “He was 5-years-old.”
“His story is that he left his home after an argument with his Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini,” the Utah Highway Patrol said. “He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself.”
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Riverside Police asks for help identifying theft suspect
- Caught on camera: 5-year-old behind the wheel
- Booz Allen gives $50,000 to Dayton Foodbank
- LIVE: Olympic athletes balance coronavirus, training challenges as future of Games uncertain
- Coronavirus in Ohio: Middletown has first COVID-19 death