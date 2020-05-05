Caught on camera: 5-year-old behind the wheel

News

by: KSL/NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KSL/NBC News)  A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped what he thought was an impaired driver traveling near I-15 in Salt Lake City Monday, but it turned out to be a 5-year-old boy.

“I could see a car that was weaving badly,” said UHP Trooper Rick Morgan. “It seemed a little worse than a normal, impaired driver.”

When Trooper Morgan signaled for the call to pull over in Ogden though, he discovered a 5-year-old boy behind the wheel.

“I was not expecting to find what I found,” Morgan said. “He was 5-years-old.”

“His story is that he left his home after an argument with his Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini,” the Utah Highway Patrol said. “He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS