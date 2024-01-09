Related video: Development plans approved during a City Council Meeting in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A prestigious award was presented during the Beavercreek City Council meeting on Jan. 8.

As stated in a news flash, Anthony Diehl was posthumously honored on Monday evening as he was selected as a recipient of the Carnegie Medal for Heroism after an attempt to rescue his nephew from drowning.

The incident occurred in July of 2022, while the family was vacationing.

Beavercreek mayor Don Adams presented the award to Diehl’s family and offered words of encouragement to the family upon his sacrifice.

“This medal symbolizes not only Anthony’s bravery, but also the enduring impact of his sacrifice on our community. May his legacy inspire us to live with the same courage, selflessness, and love that defined his final moments,”