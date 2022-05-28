DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Carillon Park will host Heritage Day this Memorial Day weekend, welcoming thousands of guests each year to this family friendly event.

The event will celebrate Dayton’s history through special activities, costumed interpreters and more.

After a day of historical demonstrations and miniature train rides, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Guest vocalist Minnita Daniel-Cox joins the Dayton Philharmonic for this presentation.

The event is set to be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.

The cost is $12 adults (18-59), $10 (seniors 60 and older), $8 children (3-17) and active military, retirees, veterans and reservists with valid I.D. There is free admission for Dayton History members.