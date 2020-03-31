Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

Careful what you flush!

News

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WMTV/NBC News)  A lot of Jon Karch’s job at Wisconsin’s Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District is making sure wastewater comes in and clean water goes out.

“I don’t mind it,” Karch says.

He says it’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it.

“It doesn’t phase you once you’ve been in it for a while,” he laughs.

Lately, it’s more hands on than usual.

Karch says mounds of wipes and rags get stuck in the pumps, and he has to pull them out to fix it.

The wipes get through the pipes, but won’t break down in the sewage system, which causes the pumps to tap out.

“They make a mess for us,” he says.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS