Careful what you flush!

(WMTV/NBC News) A lot of Jon Karch’s job at Wisconsin’s Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District is making sure wastewater comes in and clean water goes out.
“I don’t mind it,” Karch says.
He says it’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it.
“It doesn’t phase you once you’ve been in it for a while,” he laughs.
Lately, it’s more hands on than usual.
Karch says mounds of wipes and rags get stuck in the pumps, and he has to pull them out to fix it.
The wipes get through the pipes, but won’t break down in the sewage system, which causes the pumps to tap out.
“They make a mess for us,” he says.
