CareFlight Premier Health launches app to shorten response times

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health’s CareFlight has launched an app to allow first responders to call for a medical helicopter on their own.

Beth Calcidise, CareFlight air mobile services director said the helicopters are well equipped to handle any emergency.

“We’re able to carry two patients. We have night vision goggles. We’re able to fly 150 to 200 miles per hour,” she said.

The new app is another tool to get patients help as quickly as possible.

“It doesn’t eliminate communication but it enhances it and it frees up EMS on the ground or dispatchers,” Calcidise said.

The app allows first responders to request CareFlights at the push of a button. Patient information along with an exact GPS location is sent to the Premier Health Regional Referral Center.

First responders can follow along on their phone and see the actions taken by a dispatcher. The app allows features a secure chat. The requester can see CareFlight exact path and location in real time.

“It’s just truly immediate response for our helicopters and it’s mitigating out-of-hospital time for our patients which is ultimately the end goal,” said Mandy Via, CareFlight outreach manager.

“If the patient is trapped and they need to get them out, it gives them that opportunity to focus on the patient,” said Calcidise.

Anyone can find the program in their app store and while you may see a registration form, only pre-vetted people can call for a chopper.