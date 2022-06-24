SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called to a crash in Springfield Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Springfield Post said the crash happened at 2:47 p.m. in the 2800 block of Springfield Jamestown Road in Springfield Township.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident and injuries were reported, OSP said. CareFlight was called to the scene.

It’s not clear at this time how many people were hurt or the extent of the injuries.

2 NEWS crews are at the scene. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.