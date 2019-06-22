CareFlight called to motorcycle crash on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A part of I-75 north is shut down following a motorcycle crash in Miami County.

According to the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a motorcycle and a station wagon just before 2:30 p.m Saturday on I -75 north near County Road 25A.

The motocyclist was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

No one in the station wagon was injured.

Troopers closed two northbound lanes while the accident was cleared but they have since reopened.