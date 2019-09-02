CareFlight called to crash on SR-41 in Troy

TROY (WDTN) – Several injuries were reported after a 2 vehicle crash in SR-41 in Troy.

According to Lt. Eric Lashley from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the crash came in around 2:30 pm on State Route 41 and South Hufford Road.

According to our news partners at the Troy Daily News, one vehicle was carrying two occupants and the other three.

At least two victims were children, according to reports.

Lt. Lashley says the crash happened when one car failed to yield at a stop sign and struck another.

One child was taken to the hospital via CareFlight, though their injuries are minor.

Troy Daily News says several other victims were believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Elizabeth Township Fire Department and medics responded to the crash as well as units from Casstown, Christiansburg, and New Carlisle.

The crash remains under investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Office.