Careflight called to crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Careflight was called to the scene of a crash in Miami County early Monday.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on E. State Route 55, near Sodom Road, just outside Casstown.

Authorities say one car was involved in the crash. There is no word on injuries related to the crash.

The scene was cleared by 4 a.m. Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

