CareFlight called for crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital via CareFlight after a crash along I-70 in Clark County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car rear-ended a dump truck near mile marker 42 just before 1:00 Saturday morning.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Alston of Dayton. Alston was flown to a hospital, but authorities did not say how severe his injuries were.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt. OSP is investigating what caused the crash, but says speed and distraction were likely factors.