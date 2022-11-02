Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized following a motorcycle accident in Greenville on Tuesday afternoon.

On Nov. 1 at 4:49 p.m., Darke County deputies, along with Gettysburg Fire and Rescue, were dispatched to State Route 121 and Oliver Road.

Initial reports state that a 54-year-old man was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of his motorcycle as he was traveling around a curve.

He crashed off the north side of State Route 121 and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The man was treated by Gettysburg Rescue and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. He is in stable condition at this time, according to a release.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.