Career day returns to Hollingsworth East Elementary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Outside Hollingsworth East Elementary School in Eaton people from 10 different careers lined the parking lot with vehicles associated with their job.

The school counselor Tricia McGinnis organized the outdoor event to follow coronavirus safety guidelines.

“Even with COVID going on we managed to make it work, and of course we had to change the format a little bit,” McGinnis said.

The students traveled with their class and spent 10 minutes at each career.

“We’re learning about people who work, like firefighters and cops,” Trey Johnson said.

“This event is very much just about awareness. So they can start thinking about what careers are available,” McGinnis said.

A few of the students told Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith they wanted to be a veterinarian, firefighter, doctor, cop, and meteorologist.

Smith shared her passion for weather with the students and taught them how to work for 2 News.

Download the free Storm Team 2 App and stay up to date about the weather where you are. Find it HERE.

weather-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS