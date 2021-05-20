Career day returns to Hollingsworth East Elementary

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Outside Hollingsworth East Elementary School in Eaton people from 10 different careers lined the parking lot with vehicles associated with their job.

The school counselor Tricia McGinnis organized the outdoor event to follow coronavirus safety guidelines.

“Even with COVID going on we managed to make it work, and of course we had to change the format a little bit,” McGinnis said.

The students traveled with their class and spent 10 minutes at each career.

“We’re learning about people who work, like firefighters and cops,” Trey Johnson said.

“This event is very much just about awareness. So they can start thinking about what careers are available,” McGinnis said.

A few of the students told Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith they wanted to be a veterinarian, firefighter, doctor, cop, and meteorologist.

Smith shared her passion for weather with the students and taught them how to work for 2 News.