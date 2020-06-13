Caravan for Unity drives through Dayton as protests continue

Vehicles prepare to drive in the Caravan for Unity in Dayton on Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Photo: Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dozens of people joined a drive through Dayton to continue protesting the death of George Floyd.

The “Caravan for Unity” started at 2 p.m. Saturday, with people gathering at the Dayton Cultural and RTA Center on S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. More than 20 vehicles took part in the event.

Vehicles drove to Courthouse Square in Dayton. Many of the vehicles had signs in their windows with messages calling for reform, unity and peace.