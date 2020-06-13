Caravan for Unity drives through Dayton as protests continue

News
Posted: / Updated:

Vehicles prepare to drive in the Caravan for Unity in Dayton on Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Photo: Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dozens of people joined a drive through Dayton to continue protesting the death of George Floyd.

The “Caravan for Unity” started at 2 p.m. Saturday, with people gathering at the Dayton Cultural and RTA Center on S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. More than 20 vehicles took part in the event.

Vehicles drove to Courthouse Square in Dayton. Many of the vehicles had signs in their windows with messages calling for reform, unity and peace.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS