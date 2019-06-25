Car temperatures top out above 133 degrees

Extreme heat is already burning up the inside of cars. The afternoon temperature was 83 degrees. The temperature of the car seat in the shade was 108 degrees. The sun baked the dash to a temperature of 152 degrees.

“That’s dangerous for our little kids,” Abbey Rymarczyk said. “They can’t really withstand that heat.”

Rymarczyk is the Safe Kids Greater Dayton Coordinator for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“If a kid has been left in a hot car they’ll be lethargic,” Rymarczyk said. “They’ll have heated up quite a bit, and their body just starts to shut down.”

Last year 51 children in the United States died in a hot car. Rymarczyk said that is the highest number in 20 years. So far this year there have been 13 deaths, fortunately, none in Ohio.

“Some tips we have for parents is to set a reminder for yourself,” Rymarczyk said, “by putting your cell phone or your purse, something you would grab before you get out of the car, in the back seat.”

This week we are expecting the first official 90 degree day in Dayton. A car will break 120 degrees just over 10 minutes.

Rymarczyk said after the police are called, it is legal to break a window to save a kid left in a car.