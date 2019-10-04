Closings
Car slams into pole on Dayton street

News
Posted: / Updated:

A car hit a pole on W. Third Street in Dayton on Friday, October 4, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car slammed into a pole on a Dayton street early Friday.

It happened on W. Third Street near N. James H. McGee Boulevard around 4:20 a.m. Friday.

The car was heavily damaged in the crash.

A medic was requested to the scene. Authorities did not release any information about injuries from the crash.

Police shut down the intersection of W. Third Street and N. James H. McGee Boulevard for nearly and hour to clear the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

