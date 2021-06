DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car hit a construction truck along I-75 near West Second Street in Dayton at around 3:00 Saturday morning.

The Dayton Police Department tells us a car driving northbound hit a work truck, then flipped on its top.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police say they are not ruling out alcohol as a contributing factor and are investigating the cause of the crash. No construction workers were injured in the crash.