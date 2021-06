CLAY TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Three people are in the hospital after a car flips on I-70 Saturday morning in Clay Township.

The accident happened near mile marker 23 along I-70 in the eastbound lane just after 8 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol tells us the woman was driving when she was cut off and swerved into the grass. Her car then flipped.

Two other people were in the car with the driver. All sustained minor injuries and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.