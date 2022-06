PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — An early Sunday morning accident sent one vehicle hurtling toward a home on Ridgewood Drive in Parma then flipping on it’s hood.

The Parma Fire Department shared on their Facebook page photos of the incident where the driver received only minor injuries, officials say.

The post says the driver was taken to MetroHealth Parma as a precaution.

There is no word on what caused the crash or any reports of any other injuries.

Car flips on hood in Parma crash (Credit: Parma Fire Department)